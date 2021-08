Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 08:52 Hits: 8

Over the past few months, Jeron Combs has gone viral sharing recipes and tips for how to whip up mealsĀ from his prison cell in California. At the outset of the pandemic, 31-year-old Combs, who is serving a 70-year sentence after being charged with first-degree murderĀ at 18, started sharing videos of his daily life and the meals he makes in prison.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210806-cook-in-a-prison-cell-american-inmate-tiktok-tips