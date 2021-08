Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 09:31 Hits: 9

HARARE (Reuters) - The United Nations has condemned the practise of child marriage in Zimbabwe following the death of a 14-year-old girl after she gave birth at a church shrine, an incident that caused outrage among citizens and rights activists. Read full story

