Macedonian firefighters, supported by their Austrian, Bulgarian, and Slovenian colleagues, battled a wildfire near the town of Berova in the east of North Macedonia on August 6. Wildfires have been raging for several days in the country, particularly in the east, destroying more than 3,000 hectares of land and forcing the government to declare a 30-day state of emergency.

