Cuban Boxer La Cruz Wins Gold Medal in Heavy Weight Competition

On Friday, Cuban boxer Julio La Cruz won the gold medal in the men’s 81-91kg competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

By the judges' unanimous decision, he defeated Russia’s boxer Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in the Kokugikan arena. "I love you, Cuba. We deliver!" the Cuban boxer exclaimed while he made his usual military salute to the Cuban people. 

With this victory, La Cruz achieved the third gold medal of boxing for Cuba, which also achieved victories with Rosniel Iglesias (welterweight) and Arlen Lopez (light heavyweight). 

“In my mind, there is no other aspiration than to be a champion. I train every day because I always feel able to achieve victory,” said La Cruz, who is also four times world champion.

This 31-year-old Cuban athlete became the world's first heaviest boxer to achieve two gold medals in two different categories since he had already won the gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the men’s semi-heavy competition.

So far in this Olympic Games, Cuba holds six gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals, which place it at 13th place in the medals’ table.

Boxing can bring another gold medal to this Caribbean nation if Andy Cruz wins the lightweight competition against U.S. Keyshawn Davis on Sunday.

 

