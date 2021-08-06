The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Another Canadian Village Devastated by Wildfires

Category: World Hits: 0

Another Canadian Village Devastated by Wildfires

The village of Monte Lake in British Columbia, Canada, is devastated by wildfires, the authorities reported on Friday as the blaze has damaged a considerable portion of the country´s flora due to climate change.

RELATED:

Canada: Indigenous Groups Demand Probe After Shooting of Woman

The authorities have not been able to carry out a full damage assessment since the flames are still advancing but the touristic town hosts a seasonal population of about 3000 people.

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the White Rock Lake wildfire is an estimated 450 square kilometers in size and it is currently classified as out of control.

"With the extreme fire danger and behavior we are now facing, despite all efforts, decisions may need to be made to move crews out of harm's way," the British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Another-Canadian-Village-Devastated-by-Wildfires-20210806-0015.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version