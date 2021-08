Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 06:23 Hits: 2

The three most populous states in Australia are still battling outbreaks of the Delta variant. Meanwhile, new cases have been reported in the Olympic bubble on the final day of the Games. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-australia-s-east-coast-continues-to-tackle-delta-outbreaks/a-58795642?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf