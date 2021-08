Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 08:33 Hits: 8

Though COVID-19 and public outrage loomed large, Tokyo 2020 still possessed the Olympic magic we all know and love. But the IOC won't always be able to hide behind the athletes' brilliance, writes DW's Oliver Moody.

