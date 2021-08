Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 07:05 Hits: 4

The head of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, Saturday vowed a “suitable and proportionate” response to any Israeli air strikes on Lebanon after a flare-up at the border this week.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210808-hezbollah-vows-suitable-and-proportionate-response-to-any-israeli-air-strikes-on-lebanon