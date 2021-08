Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 08:37 Hits: 7

A decade in the making and a year delayed due to Covid-19, the 2021 Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo. The gloomy backdrop didn’t break the Olympic spirit, though, as records fell and athletes shared moments of triumph and solidarity. Here are 10 of the most memorable moments.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210808-not-just-the-pandemic-games-12-moments-to-remember-from-the-tokyo-olympics-not-yet-publishable-see-email