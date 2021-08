Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 19:26 Hits: 4

Taliban fighters have captured large swathes of Afghanistan as the last U.S. and NATO troops leave the country. In recent weeks they have laid siege to several provincial capitals.

