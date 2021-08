Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 10:41 Hits: 3

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine has been given the green light in India. Australia is registering record numbers of infections while STIKO has criticized German lawmakers. Follow DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-india-approves-j-j-vaccine-for-emergency-use/a-58789700?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf