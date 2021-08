Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 12:08 Hits: 8

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin competition to earn India its first Olympic gold medal since 2008. Meanwhile, Team USA defended their gold medal in men's basketball. Follow the latest from Tokyo with DW.

