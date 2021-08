Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 14:37 Hits: 7

Breastfeeding, childcare, financial cuts, qualification barriers — many female Olympians are fighting not only for medals but also their rights, and succeeding.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tokyo-2020-combining-motherhood-with-the-olympic-games/a-58790046?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf