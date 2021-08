Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 16:33 Hits: 7

While progress was made in batting blazes near Athens, other areas of Greece have put out desperate appeals for assistance. One official described the situation as a "biblical catastrophe."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greece-wildfires-germany-to-send-firefighters-to-help-battle-blazes/a-58794368?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf