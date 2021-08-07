The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How 'Impero Solutions' scammed thousands of investors in West Africa

How 'Impero Solutions' scammed thousands of investors in West Africa The Canadian company Impero Solutions, which claimed to offer attractive online investments, has scammed several thousand investors around the world since late 2020, many of them in West Africa. Contacted by a victim of this fraud, the FRANCE 24 Observers team investigated the company’s methods, which centre around a persuasive marketing strategy and fraudulent documents claiming that the company was authorised and guaranteed by the Canadian government.

