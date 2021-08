Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 12:51 Hits: 10

Thai police fired tear gas and rubber bullets Saturday at hundreds of protesters in Bangkok demanding political reform and calling for a change to the country's coronavirus vaccination programme.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210807-thai-anti-govt-protesters-clash-with-riot-police-over-handling-of-covid-19