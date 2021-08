Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 13:36 Hits: 7

France became the first country to claim the Olympic men's handball title for a third time after a thrilling 25-23 win over 2016 gold medallists Denmark in the final on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210807-france-beats-denmark-to-win-olympic-gold-in-men-s-handball