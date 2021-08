Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 14:52 Hits: 6

France made sure its first Olympic volleyball medal would be gold, beating the Russians 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12 Saturday night in a breakthrough win for a country that had no history of success.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210807-france-wins-olympic-gold-in-men-s-volleyball-for-the-first-time