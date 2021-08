Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 15:48 Hits: 7

Almost a quarter of a million people took to the streets across France on Saturday for the biggest protests yet against a coronavirus health pass needed to enter a cafe or travel on an inter-city train, two days before the new rules come into force.

