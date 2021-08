Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 16:28 Hits: 8

CAIRO (Reuters) - King Khufu's Boat, an ancient vessel that is the oldest and largest wooden boat discovered in Egypt, has been painstakingly moved from its longstanding home next to the Giza pyramids to a nearby giant museum, officials said on Saturday. Read full story

