Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 17:34 Hits: 7

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday condemned a thwarted plot to attack Myanmar's U.N. ambassador in New York, saying it fits a "disturbing pattern" of authoritarian leaders and their supporters seeking to persecute opponents around the world. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/08/us-says-plot-against-myanmar-un-envoy-fits-039disturbing-pattern039