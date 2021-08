Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 20:56 Hits: 3

Tigray forces in recent weeks crossed into Amhara and Afar regions, opening a new front in the months-long conflict.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/6/amhara-official-says-offensive-against-tigray-forces-in-ethiopia-imminent