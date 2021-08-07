Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Gov. Cuomo is running out of time... and allies.

Category: World Hits: 7
Ginia Belafonte/NY Times:
Are We Finally Done With Tough-Guy Politicians?
Voters keep electing men with gruff demeanors and sharp elbows. And yet we are surprised when things end badly.
The crux of Mr. Cuomo’s defense against the accusations of assault and impropriety corroborated in the detailed 165 page report from the attorney general’s office is that the world is out of step with his paternalistic, Mediterranean style. His compulsion to ask young women who worked for him about their sex and dating lives was really just “banter,” and that banter was just part and parcel of his fatherly mentorship. That he touched these women over and over — women who worked for him and alongside him in offices, at parties, in elevators — was meant to “convey warmth, nothing more,” as he put it. His were merely the sins of benign tactility.
What has resulted, in addition to the harm caused to nearly a dozen women, is a political crisis that extends far beyond him and his inner circle of enablers to a world of supporters now forced to reckon with the consequences of an attraction to a Dad-in-charge leadership style at any cost. Shortly after the harassment allegations against Mr. Cuomo surfaced early this year, a Siena poll found that only 35 percent of respondents — and just 29 percent of Democrats — believed that he had committed sexual harassment. This is even though, in the case of Charlotte Bennett, one of the first women to come forward, the governor did not deny the substance of the claims against him, merely that he had not intended what was inferred.
Anne Applebaum/Atlantic:
Tucker Carlson’s Self-Loathing International Tourism
Why the Fox News host—and other conservatives who dislike today’s America—happily assumed roles in an autocrat’s public-relations campaign.
Orbán’s visitors serve the same end as Stalin’s. Soviet leaders wanted to prove to their compatriots that their system is better than Western democracy, and to provide an answer to foreign criticism. Orbán’s purpose is identical. When Carlson—or Rod Dreher, Christopher Caldwell, or any of the other American commentators who have made their pilgrimage to Budapest—sings the Hungarian leader’s praises, that helps bolster Orbán’s image at home. It also gives him ammunition against the growing chorus of outside criticism that has already gotten him kicked out of the European-wide Christian Democratic movement—he is now well to the right of what used to be Hungary’s “far right” party—and may eventually get him kicked out of the European Union too.
Houston ISD to consider mask mandate next week, superintendent says
If approved, the mandate would be among the first of its kind issued by a public school district in the Houston area, and apparently the state, since Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting such directives.
Earlier this week, Mayor Sylvester Turner told city employees that they again must wear masks when they are at work and unable to practice social distancing.
Following that announcement, the Houston Chronicle surveyed 32 area school districts about their masking plans. At least 17 districts said they would not challenge the governor’s order by instituting mask mandates in spite of a surge of COVID-19 cases that is filling area hospitals and increasing concerns among some parents as the start of the school year approaches.
It was not clear Thursday night if other districts plan to follow House’s initiative.
Nicole Carroll/USA Today:
The Backstory: My brother is one of millions who won't get the COVID-19 vaccine. I asked why. Here are his reasons, my responses.
Still, he said, "How many things have they been wrong on?"
And that, in the end, is his biggest problem. Trust.
"It's hard to believe anything," he said. "There is so much information out there, and so much bad information out there. There is so much distrust. For me, I try to read everything I can, pray for wisdom, and make the choice I feel is best for myself and my family.”
So, back to my first question. Can professional journalists make a difference? We're giving it everything we have.
Ron Brownstein/Atlantic:
Does Biden Understand Contemporary Politics?
The president still believes he can reach across the aisle to a radicalized GOP.
On one side, the White House, and many party centrists, argue that his pleas for national consensus position him and Democrats for future success by reflecting the public’s desire for unity after the bruising and belligerent presidency of Donald Trump.
“President Biden ran on the message that we need to bring people together to meet the challenges facing our country,” White House senior adviser Mike Donilon wrote last week in a publicly released strategy memo. “And the American people embraced that message. While a lot of pundits have doubted bipartisanship was even possible, the American people have been very clear it is what they want.”
On the other side are Democrats who fear that Biden’s stress on bipartisan cooperation is normalizing the GOP even as the party is radicalizing on many fronts—from restricting voting and defending the January 6 rioters to opposing many public-health responses to the pandemic. These Democrats worry that Biden’s approach makes it easier even for voters who view Trump as unfit for office to back Republicans in upcoming down-ballot races.
Senate infrastructure bill sets stage for massive effort to make broadband more available and affordable
Lawmakers this week are debating the bill, which includes a federal program expiring soon that aids low-income Americans
The debate has played out in the context of a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that the Senate began debating earlier this week. The bipartisan measure sets aside $65 billion total to expand Internet access, a pot of money meant to build out connectivity to unserved parts of the country while helping low-income families afford their bills.
The affordability program, in particular, marks an expansion of the U.S. government’s existing efforts to help Americans who cannot afford reliable, speedy Web connectivity. Only after years of neglect — and a pandemic that forced Americans nationwide to conduct their lives primarily through the Web — did Congress in December pass a plan to help families pay for the costs of speedy service.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2044205