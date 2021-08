Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 08:51 Hits: 5

Two gold medalists were warned about wearing badges featuring Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong on the podium in Tokyo. The IOC has recently relaxed some of its rules for political gestures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/olympics-chinese-athletes-will-no-longer-wear-mao-badges/a-58789817?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf