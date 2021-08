Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 07:27 Hits: 10

James Spears said there are "no grounds whatsoever" for removing him from the conservatorship that controls the pop star's estate. He has also questioned Britney's mental well-being.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/britney-spears-father-questions-his-daughter-s-mental-health/a-58789064?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf