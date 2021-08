Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 06:50 Hits: 9

Judicial authorities in Ivory Coast have freed dozens of people arrested during a violence-marred presidential election last year, President Alassane Ouattara said on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210807-ivory-coast-frees-dozens-of-people-detained-over-election-violence