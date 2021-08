Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 08:14 Hits: 12

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will do away with a system for disciplining judges which the EU's top court has ruled violates EU rules, the head of the country's ruling party told the state news agency PAP in an interview published on Saturday. Read full story

