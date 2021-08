Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 18:38 Hits: 3

A court in Austria has sentenced a Russian man to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 43-year-old Chechen in a Vienna suburb last year in a case that drew international attention amid claims the killing had been politically motivated.

