Peru To Withdraw From the US-Controlled Lima Group

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 19:03 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, Peru’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hector Bejar announced that his country would withdraw from the Lima Group, which supported the Venezuelan opposition to overthrow the Bolivarian Revolution in 2019.

"From a democratic foreign policy, we will contribute to the understanding of the various political tendencies that exist in Venezuela without intervening in its internal affairs," Bejar stated.

Conservative politicians and former presidents from Peru, Mexico, Bolivia, and Argentina formed the Lima Group, an institution that operates as an instrument of U.S. geopolitics towards Latin America.

In his inaugural address, Bejar also assured that he will work to strengthen cooperation and integration among Latin American countries without making ideological distinctions.



Tuve el honor de ser recibido por el Canciller de Perú, Héctor Béjar. Abordamos la recuperación de nuestras relaciones integrales, el comercio, políticas de atención a [email protected] migrantes y la necesidad de reforzar los mecanismos de unión en Nuestra América. pic.twitter.com/wKT3uPZLH3 July 30, 2021

The twitter says, "I had the honor of being received by Peru’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hector Bejar. We address the recovery of our integral relations, trade, policies of attention to migrants, and the need to strengthen Latin America’s union mechanisms". “Under the international law and the Charter of the United Nations, we support the self-determination of all peoples and condemn any unilateral sanctions," Bejar stated regarding U.S. blockades against Cuba and Venezuela. On Tuesday, he also announced that Peru will return to the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) and strengthen the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Andean Community of Nations (CAN). "Latin America is the geographical and sociological priority of the Peruvian foreign policy. It is our territorial, economic, and sociocultural environment. It is the space of our history," Bejar stressed. #Peru | President Pedro Castillo appoints ministers to his cabinet. pic.twitter.com/VGua2gc1mi July 30, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Peru-To-Withdraw-From-the-US-Controlled-Lima-Group-20210806-0009.html