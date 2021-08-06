The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UN warns of ‘deadlier’ phase of Afghan war as Taliban seize their first provincial capital

UN warns of ‘deadlier’ phase of Afghan war as Taliban seize their first provincial capital The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday, dealing twin high-profile blows to the Western-backed administration. The war is entering a "deadlier and more destructive phase", warned the UN on Friday, highlighting that 1,000 civilians had been killed in the past month during the Taliban offensive.

