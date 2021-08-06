UN warns of ‘deadlier’ phase of Afghan war as Taliban seize their first provincial capital

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:52 Hits: 1

The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday, dealing twin high-profile blows to the Western-backed administration. The war is entering a "deadlier and more destructive phase", warned the UN on Friday, highlighting that 1,000 civilians had been killed in the past month during the Taliban offensive.

