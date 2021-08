Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 20:28 Hits: 6

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week.

