PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Colombia and Panama's foreign ministers said on Friday they will work together to process and organize thousands of migrants stranded for long periods in northern Colombia as they make their way northward and request support for the efforts from destination countries like the United States and Canada. Read full story

