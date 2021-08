Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 19:32 Hits: 3

Peru elected Pedro Castillo in a highly contested vote. But confidence in the far-left leader is faltering after he named his Cabinet.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/0806/Peru-elected-a-leftist-outsider-as-president.-Now-it-asks-can-he-do-the-job?icid=rss