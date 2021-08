Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 15:38 Hits: 4

For many members of Hawaii's indigenous community, Carissa Moore’s gold medal in women’s surfing is a powerful symbol. “It’s a reclaiming of that sport for our native community,” said Kūhiō Lewis.

