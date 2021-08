Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 17:55 Hits: 5

From Iraq to Germany, leaders have offered mea culpas but no where is contrition more in the works than post-war Colombia, part of a long peace process of truth telling.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0806/Public-apologies-that-aim-to-heal-a-nation?icid=rss