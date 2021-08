Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 18:47 Hits: 4

The Dixie Fire is 35 percent contained and is expected to grow - it is one of 100 large fires burning in 14 US states.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/6/california-wildfire-explodes-to-third-largest-in-states-history