The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

New York, Ukraine: Ruins, Unemployment, And Mystery

Category: World Hits: 3

New York, Ukraine: Ruins, Unemployment, And Mystery New York, Ukraine, is a town of 10,000 inhabitants that was recently shelled by Russia-backed separatists. The origin of its name is a mystery. Some link it to 19th-century German settlers, but others point to evidence from the 18th century. In 1951, Soviet authorities renamed it Novgorodskoe, but last month the Ukrainian parliament voted to give the town its old name back. Whether it can revive the fortunes of a town whose population has been in decline since the collapse of the Soviet Union is another matter.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-new-york/31396973.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version