Trump's Scottish golf courses could soon be the center of another major investigation

Lawyers affiliated with a global activism organization are intensifying their push for a "McMafia" legal order against former President Donald Trump.

Under that order, Trump would be required to disclose financial origin of his "all-cash purchases and development of his two Scottish golf resorts," HuffPost reports.

Citing the Trump Organization's legal and financial woes with prosecutors in New York, the lawyers argue that their concerns about the Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire properties have merit.

Last week, Kay Springham, a lawyer for the American-based nonprofit Avaaz, laid out his arguments during a virtual hearing with Scotland's highest civil court.

"It's evident from the matters set out in the petition that there are real and substantial concerns about financial arrangements of the Trump Organization, of which Mr. Trump is the sole or principal owner," Springham argued.

Springham also referenced the charges against Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization. Prosecutors allege Weisselberg was part of "a 15-year tax scheme to defraud the city, state and federal government by concealing the salaries of top company executives."

In fact, Weisselberg is even accused of hiding certain details about more than $1.7 million of his own income.

Springham is now seeking an extension outside of his three-month deadline to prepare a full case for the court, as he noted that the Scottish Parliament voted against a previous motion that would have required Trump to disclose the sources of his cash.

HuffPost reports Judge Lord Sandison said "that as far as the issues raised by the petition were concerned, they passed the test set out by the law, so he was convinced "there is enough to have a sensible argument."

