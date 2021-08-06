China To Provide 2 Billion COVID-19 Vaccines Globally This Year

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 12:50 Hits: 4

China will strive to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world throughout this year and offer US$100 million to COVAX, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday in a written message to the first meeting of the international forum on COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.

The US$100 million to COVAX will mainly go to the distribution of vaccines to developing countries, he said, adding that China would do its best to help developing countries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

China is committed to building a global community of health for all and has provided vaccines to the world, especially developing countries. The country actively carried out joint production, which illustrates the concept of vaccines as global public goods.

"I hope this forum will promote the accessibility and fair distribution of vaccines around the world, strengthen solidarity and cooperation in developing countries, and make new contributions for an early victory against the pandemic," he said.

28% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 14% is fully vaccinated.



4.18 billion doses have been administered globally.



But only 1% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose. pic.twitter.com/QoV4MOcklR August 2, 2021

At the Global Health Summit this May, Xi announced five measures to support global solidarity against COVID-19. These include the proposal of setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation for vaccine-developing and producing countries, companies, and other stakeholders to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines worldwide.

"We are willing to work with the international community to promote international vaccine cooperation and build a community with a shared future for humanity," he said.

China is currently undergoing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused mainly by the Delta variant. The National Health Commission (NHC) confirmed that 15 provincial-level regions in mainland China have reported new infections.

