Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 16:06 Hits: 5

Regular visitors to England's Sherwood Forest have been angered by the sight of nudists in the woods, made famous by the legend of Robin Hood.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/merry-nudists-disturb-visitors-in-robin-hood-s-sherwood-forest/a-58782293?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf