Cement trucks and human chains: How Turkish citizens are mobilising to fight forest fires

Cement trucks and human chains: How Turkish citizens are mobilising to fight forest fires The Mediterranean coast of Turkey has been ravaged by forest fires since the end of July, brought on by soaring temperatures, drought and strong winds. Thousands of residents and foreign tourists have had to flee from the blaze, which has caused eight people to lose their lives. Criticising the government for its inaction, residents of the affected region have mobilised themselves, using ingenious methods to fight the flames.

