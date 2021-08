Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 15:52 Hits: 4

The number of confirmed new Covid-19 cases has fallen drastically in the UK over the past two weeks – a shocking piece of good news, defying expectations that the end of social distancing measures and the prevalence of the contagious Delta variant would see cases surging.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210806-hot-weather-euro-football-what-is-behind-britain-s-plummeting-covid-cases