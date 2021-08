Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 16:20 Hits: 5

Canadian footballer Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to win an Olympic medal on Friday in another trailblazing moment at the Tokyo Games for the marginalised community

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210806-quinn-becomes-first-trans-olympic-medallist-as-canada-clinches-gold-in-women-s-football