Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 15:38 Hits: 4

IPOH: The police have arrested three men and seized a fake semi-automatic pistol following a video clip that went viral on WhatsApp. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/06/perak-cops-arrest-three-men-seize-fake-pistol-after-viral-video