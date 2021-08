Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 11:03 Hits: 5

The best single predictor of vaccine uptake per US state is not political affiliation, but the share of the population that believes the human race has always existed. Such findings do not bode well for the global effort to boost vaccination rates.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/vaccine-hesitancy-reflects-fundamental-beliefs-not-political-affiliation-by-daniel-gros-2021-08