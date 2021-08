Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 12:22 Hits: 6

Understanding the origins of the coronavirus – whether it emerged naturally in wildlife or was leaked from a lab – is essential to forestall another pandemic. But the Communist Party of China has been doing everything in its power to prevent an independent investigation into the matter.

