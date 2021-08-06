A Cycle of War Crimes: Today's Crisis in Afghanistan Grew Out of 20 Years of U.S. War

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 12:36 Hits: 6

As the United Nations Security Council holds an emergency session to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, we speak with Polk Award-winning journalist Matthieu Aikins, who is based in Kabul. The Taliban have been seizing territory for months as U.S. troops withdraw from the country, and the group is now on the verge of taking several provincial capitals. “In the 13 years I’ve been working here, I’ve never seen a situation as grim,” says Aikins.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/6/afghanistan_taliban_us_withdrawal