Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 09:58 Hits: 6

An associate of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny was sentenced to one year of parole-like limits on his freedom after a court in Moscow on August 6 found him guilty of publicly calling for the violation of anti-pandemic restrictions.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/navalny-associate-lyaskin-sentenced/31396784.html