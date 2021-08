Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 09:20 Hits: 4

The 57-year-old Swiss woman was found covered in a black sheet near a waterfall. Thai authorities have boosted security on the island of Phuket.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thailand-swiss-woman-found-dead-at-waterfall-in-phuket/a-58777885?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf