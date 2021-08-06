Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 09:52 Hits: 5

Amandine Chaignot swapped her chef’s hat for a greengrocer’s apron during the first French lockdown to support producers and feed Parisians in search of quality products. Her small farmers’ market, a breath of fresh air in a time of crisis, inspired others to follow suit. This is the third installment in a series about people who found a new calling during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210806-people-of-the-pandemic-parisian-chef-turns-restaurant-into-local-farmers-market