The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

People of the pandemic: Parisian chef turns restaurant into local farmers’ market

Category: World Hits: 5

Amandine Chaignot swapped her chef’s hat for a greengrocer’s apron during the first French lockdown to support producers and feed Parisians in search of quality products. Her small farmers’ market, a breath of fresh air in a time of crisis, inspired others to follow suit. This is the third installment in a series about people who found a new calling during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210806-people-of-the-pandemic-parisian-chef-turns-restaurant-into-local-farmers-market

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version